JSW Steel independent director Malay Mukerjee passes away

Steel industry veteran and JSW Steel independent director Malay Mukerjee, 74, passed away on Saturday.

Mukerjee was appointed on the Board of JSW Steel in July, 2015 as an Independent Director and later as the Lead Independent Director. He had over 40 years of experience in technical, commercial and managerial roles in the mining and steel industry.

He had an illustrious career in various roles such as CEO of Essar Steel Global, Member of the Board of Directors at Arcelor Mittal and held senior position at its overseas operation.

He also served as the COO for Mittal Steel Company. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Ispat International, Managing Director Ispat Mexico, Managing Director Ispat Kazakhstan, CEO of Ispat Europe (Luxembourg), COO of Ispat International (London). Prior to that, he served as Executive Director of Works at the Bhilai Steel Plant at Steel Authority of India.

Mukherjee is a recipient of the MECON Award from the Indian Institute of Metals.

JSW Steel said it benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure both as a Member of the Board of Directors and as a Member of Various Board Committees especially as Chairman of the Project Review Committee.

His mentorship to senior colleagues in the organisation is irreplaceable and remains a source of inspiration for ever, it added.