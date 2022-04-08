JSW Steel output up 37% in Q4

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel group reported 37 per cent growth in March quarter crude steel production at 5.98 million tonnes (mt) against 4.36 mt logged in the same period last year.

The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level improved from 94 per cent in December quarter to 98 per cent in March quarter. On a year-on-year, the group's steel production was up 38 per cent at 21.47 mt (15.53 mt), said the company. Shares of the company was up one per cent at ₹737 at 11 am on Friday.