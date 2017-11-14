Judges bribery case: SC dismisses plea for SIT probe

The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition seeking SIT probe into an alleged case of bribery in the name of judges, saying such a plea has raised unnecessary doubts over the integrity of judges.

The apex court rejected the petition filed by lawyer Kamini Jaiswal, making it clear that the CBI’s FIR was not against any judge and neither was it possible to lodge such a complaint against a judge.

However, it did not issue contempt notice against Jaiswal.

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal, Arun Mishra and A M Khanwilkar also deprecated attempts made for recusal of one of the judges in the matter saying it was not proper and tantamounted to “forum shopping.”

Jaiswal, through senior advocate Shanti Bhushan and Prashant Bhushan, had sought recusal of Justice Khanwilkar from hearing the matter. Khanwilkar had refused to recuse himself.

The bench observed that “the damage has been done to the institution by filing of such a plea and unnecessary doubts were raised on its integrity.”

The petition had claimed that allegations of bribery were levelled for securing settlement of cases relating to medical colleges in which a retired Orissa High Court judge, Ishrat Masroor Quddusi, is also an accused.