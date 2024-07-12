: The Government on Friday announced that June 25, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, will be observed as “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” to pay tribute to those suffered and fought against the abuse of power by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social platform X to announce, “On June 25, 1975, the then PM Indira Gandhi, in a brazen display of a dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of our democracy by imposing the Emergency on the nation. Lakhs of people were thrown behind bars for no fault of their own, and the voice of the media was silenced. The Government of India has decided to observe June 25 every year as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.’ This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency.”

The move comes after the Opposition during the just-held Lok Sabha elections claimed that Narendra Modi will alter the Constitution after he becomes Prime Minister for the third time.

Gazette notification

A gazette notification was issued on Friday by the Union Home Ministry to announce this. “The decision made by the government led by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is intended to honour the spirit of millions who struggled to revive democracy despite facing inexplicable persecution at the hands of an oppressive government,” he said.

He also said that “the observance of Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defence of our democracy alive in every Indian, thus preventing dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors.”