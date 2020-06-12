Junior doctors call off stir, set conditions

About 300 junior doctors at the Gandhi Hospitals, who were on strike for three days, have called off their protests on Friday morning.

“Keeping public health into consideration, particularly in the times of pandemic, we have decided to conditionally call off the strike and resume work immediately,” the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has said.

They threatened to resume the strike if their demands are not met in 15 days.

They wanted the government to decentralise treatment of patients in order to keep pressure off the Gandhi Hospital, the nodal hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in the State.

The association felt that decentralisation would help the hospital treat patients suffering with other diseases as well.

They demanded that the government fill up vacancies of doctors and nurses. “Besides filling up vacancies, we should have a pool of 30 per cent additional resources,” it said.

They also demanded the government to provide them personal protection equipment to the staff attending to Covid-19 patients.

The JUDA members started the flash protests on Tuesday night after kin of a deceased patient manhandled a duty doctor.

Spurt in cases

Meanwhile, the State continues to report a high number of Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, it reported 209 new cases and nine deaths. The total active cases increased to 2,162 and total number of deaths to 165.