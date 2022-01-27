Now, meet your favourite movie stars virtually

×

Jupiter Meta builds metaverse space that focusses on music, games and films

Missing the fun of live concerts? Worry not. Soon, you could watch the live performance of your favourite singers, join events and concerts, meet new people and even interact with them virtually.

Jupiter Meta, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for curated contents, has built a metaverse space focussed on music, games and films to enable creators monetise their contents while offering an immersive digital experience for consumers.

“Jupiter Meta is a NFT marketplace where you can buy, sell and trade NFTs. It is also built with metaverse to provide immersive digital experience. We will soon be doing a live concert with a very popular singer from Tamil Nadu on our metaverse,” Sathyan Rajan, founder of Jupiter Meta.

“It is basically a virtual world where we will create a studio set. Suppose, if you have bought the ticket to the concert, you will get a virtual avatar of yourself in the metaverse. You can watch concerts, interact with people in the metaverse,” he added.

Metaverse simply means a virtual reality world where one can go for shopping, watch concerts and browse stores in a simulated digital environment. The NFTs enable creators to put a price for those contents and also authenticate the ownership of the digital asset.

Gains popularity

The concept of metaverse is gaining more popularity in recent times, especially in the fields of music, arts, gaming and entertainment. Most recently, singer Daler Mehndi became the first Indian singer to perform in a metaverse space. He made a republic day special performance in the metaverse called ‘Party Nite’.

Besides music, Rajan also sees an immense potential for the gaming metaverse. “For the next five years, gaming has got the highest potential, and there cannot be any business in the world as big as gaming. It is going to be a $30-trillion market. So ‘play to earn’ is the biggest opportunity followed by music and films,” he said.

Seed funding

Jupiter Meta raised $3.5 million in seed funding from a clutch of HNI investors in December 2021.

“We are setting up mobile wallets, which is a key factor to transacting on NFTs. The entire technical side is almost ready. We have tied up with a leading star to be our brand ambassador, and we have signed up with a leading singer for the first music concert in our metaverse,” Rajan added.