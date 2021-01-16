Justice B L Bhat to continue as officiating NCLAT chief till March 31

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Centre has extended till March 31 the term of Justice (retd) Bansi Lal Bhat as the officiating Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
This is the latest in series of extensions that the government has given to Bhat —who is Member (Judicial)—since his appointment as officiating chairman last year. His term as the officiating Chairman was last extended till December 31, 2020.
It may be recalled that Justice Bansi Lal Bhat was appointed Acting Chairperson after the first Chairperson of NCLAT, Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya demitted office upon completion of his term in March last year.
Bhat was appointed for a period of three months with effect from March 15. However, his term was extended from time to time. Earlier, the government had extended his term till October 16, 2020 and then to December 31,2020.
The Delhi High Court had in June last year issued a notice to the MCA and the Registrar of NCLAT in a plea challenging the appointment of Justice (Retd) Bansi Lal Bhat as the officiating Chairman of NCLAT. BL Bhat had become a Judicial member of NCLAT in October 2017.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Given the events in Washington DC on January 6, this week’s quiz is all about buildings that house or housed ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...