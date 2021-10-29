Justice (retd) Ashok Bhushan appointed as NCLAT Chairperson

The Centre has appointed retired Supreme Court judge Ashok Bhushan as the Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

He has been given a term of four years or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is the earliest. The post of NCLAT Chairperson has been vacant since March 2020.

Justice Bhushan has been associated with several landmark judgments, including Ram Mandir, Covid Management and registration of migrant workers.

NCLT head

Meanwhile, the Centre has approved the appointment of Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar as the President of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for five years or till he attains the age of 67 years, whichever is the earliest.

Sudhakar was former Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

It maybe recalled that NCLT has been functioning under an Acting President for some time (in the absence of a Permanent President).

Recently, as many as 11 Judicial Members and 10 Technical Members were appointed to various benches of the NCLT.