Jyotiraditya Scindia to hold additional charge as Steel Minister, Smriti Irani gets Minority Affairs

Following the resignation of Mukhtar abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, a minor change in the Cabinet was instituted on Wednesday with the Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia being given additional charge of the Union Steel Ministry. Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani was given the additional charge of Minority Affairs which was held by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The Rajya Sabha terms of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was Minority Affairs Minister and Steel Minister RCP Singh end tomorrow. The BJP didn’t renominate Mr Naqvi and Mr Singh, Bihar Chief Minister chief Nitish Kumar’s one-time confidante and No. 2 in the party, failed to get another Rajya Sabha term as his party boss was reportedly not happy with his proximity to senior partner BJP.

Smriti Irani | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

There is speculation that Naqvi, 64, may be chosen by the BJP as its candidate for Vice-President of India. Mr Naqvi met with BJP president JP Nadda before handing in his resignation to PM Modi, fueling more talk.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia thanked the Prime Minister for handing him over the additional charge of the Steel Ministry.