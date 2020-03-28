Kalyan Jewellers earmarks ₹10 crore for COVID-19 fight

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Thrissur-headquartered Kalyan Jewellers has set aside ₹10 crore towards fighting Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The fund will be used mainly to ensuring the availability of food and essential supplies.
The firm will partner with local and government bodies to ensure that the funds are allocated to deserving projects. Ensuring availability of food supplies and other essentials to the vulnerable sections of society will be given top priority, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.
“The situation created by COVID-19, and the tremendous impact that the pandemic has had on humanity globally, is unprecedented. These have proved to be very challenging times, and our Central and State Governments are doing everything they can, to combat this. We, at Kalyan Jewellers, understand the magnitude of this crisis, and would like to extend our humble contribution of ₹10 crore towards the fight against COVID-19,” T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said.
Last week, the company had announced that there will be no salary cuts in non-operational showrooms. It also committed to pay all its over-8,000 employees their full March and April salaries, regardless of the impact on the firm’s overall business.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...