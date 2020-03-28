Kalyan Jewellers earmarks ₹10 crore for COVID-19 fight

Thrissur-headquartered Kalyan Jewellers has set aside ₹10 crore towards fighting Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The fund will be used mainly to ensuring the availability of food and essential supplies.

The firm will partner with local and government bodies to ensure that the funds are allocated to deserving projects. Ensuring availability of food supplies and other essentials to the vulnerable sections of society will be given top priority, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.

“The situation created by COVID-19, and the tremendous impact that the pandemic has had on humanity globally, is unprecedented. These have proved to be very challenging times, and our Central and State Governments are doing everything they can, to combat this. We, at Kalyan Jewellers, understand the magnitude of this crisis, and would like to extend our humble contribution of ₹10 crore towards the fight against COVID-19,” T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said.

Last week, the company had announced that there will be no salary cuts in non-operational showrooms. It also committed to pay all its over-8,000 employees their full March and April salaries, regardless of the impact on the firm’s overall business.