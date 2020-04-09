Kalyan Jewellers to support daily-wage workers

A new world order will emerge after Covid-19
Kalyan Jewellers has announced support for daily wage workers in gems and jewellery as well as the film industry, in association with Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘We Are One’ initiative that aims to support 100,000 families. The jeweller will provide monetary assistance to 50,000 households.
For the kaarigars or artisans and the daily wage workers who are part of the gems and jewellery industry, Kalyan Jewellers has launched the ‘Goldsmith Relief Fund’ and will work with the Jewellery Manufacturers Association (Kerala), Coimbatore Jewellers Association and Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (Mumbai).
In a statement, TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are witnessing an unprecedented global pandemic. During these testing times, it is important to support the daily wage worker community which has been most affected due to the shutdown.
The Goldsmith Relief Fund is a humble initiative that we have put together to try and bring some semblance of financial relief to the artisans working in our industry.”
“We are also supporting the initiative of Amitabh Bachchan and working alongside him and Sony Pictures Networks India to support the households of 50,000 daily wage workers and their families by providing them with supplies for a month,” he added.
The company has also partnered with the ‘We Are One’ Public Service Announcement film.
Led by Amitabh Bachchan, many other celebrities from the film industry have come together for the short film that clarifies the importance of staying home and maintaining social distancing to break the chain during Covid-19.
“The film is very special as it brings together all the best creative minds of our industry,” he added.
