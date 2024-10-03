Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, India, is in talks for a multi-party agreement with leading United States defence companies, AM General and Mandus Group LLC, to explore the co-development and co-production of next-generation air portable artillery gun platforms for the global market.

Sources in the Bharat Forge stated that the talks are likely to mature before the end of this year to ink an agreement for the co-development and co-production of the “light weight air portable gun system” which has global market.

All the three companies are expected to pitch their respective strengths for the co-development of the gun. Like KSSL, which has ten different gun platforms in its portfolio including ATAGs which it exported to Armenia, will offer the gun, while AM General, an automotive manufacturer of military and commercial vehicles including the Humvees, the platform to mount the system.

Mandus Group may offer artillery gun solutions given that it’s a leading developer of revolutionary Soft Recoil Based mobile weapon platform, said Bharat Forge sources.

As the battlefield changes with near peer adversaries, there is increasing demand for modern light artillery systems with enhanced firepower, precision strike, tactical mobility, and command and control capabilities, Bharat Forge said in an official statement.

Evolving combat

This collaboration is targeted to address the requirement of modern armies of the world in an evolving combat scenario equipping them with compact, robust, light weight, ruggedised, mobile, all weather, all terrain 105mm and 155mm next generation artillery gun platforms, the company stated.

Baba Kalyani, CMD of Bharat Forge, expressed that, “Bharat Forge is rapidly emerging as a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced artillery platforms for the world markets. This strategic collaboration aims to co-develop and co-produce the most versatile and innovative weapon systems.”

“AM General and Mandus Group are looking forward to exploring this collaboration with Kalyani and Bharat Forge to ultimately deliver advanced mobile artillery capabilities,” said John Chadbourne, AM General EVP for Business Development.

“A partnership like this is a testament to our company’s commitment to be responsive and dynamic as the battlefield evolves.”

These next-gen artillery platforms will feature disruptive technology, responsive and survivable fires, transportability, added lethality, and will optimise crew size due to less logistics requirements, the company observed.