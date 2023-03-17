Hyderabad, March 17

Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director, Volvo Group India, Bangalore has been elected as Chairman of CII Southern Region for the year 2023-24.

Bali has been closely associated with CII. He was the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region in 2022-23 and was the Past Chairman of CII Karnataka for the year 2017-18. He was also the Chairman of Manufacturing Sub-Committee, CII-SR during 2020-21 and Co-Chairman of Entrepreneurs & Startup Forum, CII Southern Region in 2019-20. He is a member of CII National Council.

Bali is serving in various distinguished institutions from industry, academia and public sector organisations which includes; as Board Member, Volvo Financial Services India; Board Member, Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF); Independent Director on the Board of the Commercial entity of Department of Space, Government of India; Member of the Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Technology – Gandhi Nagar among others.

R Nandini, Managing Director, Chandra Textiles Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore has been elected as Deputy Chairperson of CII Southern Region for the year 2023-24.

Nandini is an active member of CII. She is a Member of CII Southern Regional Council and Co-Chairperson of CII National Council Task Force on Rural Development and Migrant Workforce. She was the Past Chairperson of Education Sub-Committee in 2022-23 and was the Past Chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu in 2010-11 and was also the Past Chairwoman of CII Indian Women Network.

Nandini is serving as a Director in the Board of Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of Cognizant Technology Solutions and also an Independent Director on the board of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) and a past member of the Board of Governors of NIT, Tiruchirappalli. ( Government of Tamil Nadu Enterprise), a release said.