Kamal Hassan launches ‘Naame Theervu’ to resurrect Chennai from Covid

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 05, 2020 Published on June 05, 2020

Actor-cum-politician Kamal Haasan today launched ‘Naame Theervu’ (we are the solution), a new public welfare initiative to resurrect Chennai from the coronavirus. He has sought volunteers to help Chennai move from red zone to green zone.

“Launched on the World Environment Day, this is an initiative to resurrect the city that nurtured the dreams of many people, including mine into reality. With your participation and people’s contribution, we can seek a simple solution to every problem. This is putting into action the thought that has fuelled us through such tough times,” said Kamal Haasan, President, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

“This is a movement by the people and for the people. We will be unbiased and away from language, caste, party affiliations and just work for Chennai,” he said. There will also be doctors to give consultations, he told newspersons in a virtual press meet.

“We are creating an army of volunteers who will find solutions to people’s problems. While the rules of lockdown are being relaxed, people are stepping out from their houses after 60 days. Protecting them from contracting the virus is of paramount importance now more than ever. Failing to do so will render the lockdown useless,” he said.

People can call 63-69-81-11-11 to share their problems or register as volunteer. The precondition for being a volunteer is that the person should belong to Chennai, he said.

People are the solution to those who need medical assistance, safety equipment, sanitisers and food and rations. Sanitiser dispensers will be kept at places where people gather frequently. Masks will be distributed as well, says a press release from MNM.

