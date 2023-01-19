Kamineni Hospitals has opened a 150-bed super speciality hospital, Gemcare Kamineni Hospitals, in Kurnool with an investment of ₹150 crore, The new hospital in Kurnool will provide healthcare services in over 20 specialities including cardiac sciences, neuro sciences, anaesthesia, critical care, general medicine, medical and surgical gastroenterology, ENT, general & minimal access surgery, plastic and joint replacement surgeries, among others.

Apart from the new hospital, it is also planning to expand its cancer unit in 2023 by adding 75 beds with Rs 75 crore investment, according to a release.