Kangaroo Cargo to start operations in Kerala from Jan 1

Kangaroo Cargo, a leading retail multi-channel e-commerce aggregator, will start operations in Kerala from January 1, 2022.

The company, which promises immediate delivery of orders through its novel concept of setting-up micro warehouses across the country, offers doorstep pick-up and delivery and 15 days free warehousing.

“We are providing micro warehousing for the brands which use our fulfilment services thus enabling brands intraday delivery of orders. Currently, we offer affiliate warehousing services in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. We will expand our footprint to another 12 cities by 2022,” says Gunadeep PN , Chief Growth Officer.

AI-enabled programmes

Kangaroo Cargo is using Artificial Intelligence-enabled programmes for cataloguing, inventory updates, pricing strategies, order fulfilment, return processing, after sales support, payment reconciliation and vendor financing from banks. They also support clients to boost sales by creating ads on all ecommerce market places and other branding activities to improve visibility, he said.

“We offer doorstep pick-up and delivery across over 25,000 pin codes and 15 days free warehousing in all districts for D2C & B2B Delivery. From a business perspective, our vast network of warehouses, fast fulfilment technology, reasonable rates and trained team of experts assure soaring sales and faster growth. Our Artificial Intelligence-integrated software facilitates real- time tracking of packages and management of purchase orders besides accurate returns,” said Gunadeep.