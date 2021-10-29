Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar dead

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Noted Sandalwood star Puneet Rajkumar has died at the age of 46 following a massive heart attack. Puneet was one of the leading heroes in the Kannada movie world where his father Dr Rajkumar was considered a Super Star in the industry.
Puneet who started acting at the age of five with his father has acted in 49 movies till date including in 28 where he was the lead character. At the age of 10 he won a national award for his acting in the movie Bettada Hoovu (Mountain Flower) for the best child artist.
The Rajkumar family is considered the first family of Kannada film industry. His elder brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar are also both actors. His mother Parvathamma was a leading movie producer. His nephew and niece had recently debuted in the industry. In fact, eldest brother Shivarajkumar's movie Bajarangi 2, was released today.
According to sources, the actor was rushed to Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain. While others said that he was brought dead. Business Line could not independently verify the veracity of conflicting claims.
His last major movie which was released was Yuvaratna, though a number of other movies including some close to completion have been shot but were not released due to the pandemic. Political and movie industry leaders including CM Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid their respects.
Some business establishments in Bengaluru decided to voluntarily shut as a mark of respect to the actor. Police are making adequate security arrangements to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. When his father passed away in 2006 there was large scale violence in Bangalore and the state administration wants to ensure that there is no such untoward incident.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...