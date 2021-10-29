Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar dead

Noted Sandalwood star Puneet Rajkumar has died at the age of 46 following a massive heart attack. Puneet was one of the leading heroes in the Kannada movie world where his father Dr Rajkumar was considered a Super Star in the industry.

Puneet who started acting at the age of five with his father has acted in 49 movies till date including in 28 where he was the lead character. At the age of 10 he won a national award for his acting in the movie Bettada Hoovu (Mountain Flower) for the best child artist.

The Rajkumar family is considered the first family of Kannada film industry. His elder brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar are also both actors. His mother Parvathamma was a leading movie producer. His nephew and niece had recently debuted in the industry. In fact, eldest brother Shivarajkumar's movie Bajarangi 2, was released today.

According to sources, the actor was rushed to Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain. While others said that he was brought dead. Business Line could not independently verify the veracity of conflicting claims.

His last major movie which was released was Yuvaratna, though a number of other movies including some close to completion have been shot but were not released due to the pandemic. Political and movie industry leaders including CM Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid their respects.

Some business establishments in Bengaluru decided to voluntarily shut as a mark of respect to the actor. Police are making adequate security arrangements to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. When his father passed away in 2006 there was large scale violence in Bangalore and the state administration wants to ensure that there is no such untoward incident.