Kapil Dev invests in VAOO, a cab aggregator promising free rides

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Former cricketer Kapil Dev has invested in VAOO, a Mumbai-based cab aggregator that promises to offer free rides to passengers in return for viewing advertisements. The start-up already has around 15,000 cabs registered and will be available on Playstore from October 11.
“What I liked the most before investing is that no one needs to spend his/her time watching advertisements for free,” said Dev. He did not divulge more details about his investment. The free cab rides would be available till the user exhausts the points, which he or she can earn by watching advertisements on the app. After that, the ride costs would be comparable with what is being offered by other cab-ride applications. Currently, the application has around 20 advertisers. The application will be first launched in Mumbai and will be rolled out in Delhi and Pune by month-end.
Abhineet Pathak, Managing Director of VAOO, told BusinessLine that the company had received $15 million in funding from different investors including Dev. “We wanted our business model to help cab drivers. With this application, we would give them 100 per cent commission. We won’t take a penny of the money,” he said.
He claimed that the company was strictly an aggregator platform, and hence, did not provide any employee benefits. When pointed out that some of the existing cab-ride companies are facing issues related to labour laws due to absence of such benefits, he said: “If there is something, then the GST and taxation could be reduced for the registered cab drivers...it squeezes their income.”
On surge pricing and cancellation charges, he said that surge pricing, for now, would be capped at 1.2 times and that cancellation charges were necessary. The company plans to increase its user base to 10 million and register 3 lakh cabs in the next three months.
Commenting on the company’s concept, experts, said an advertisement-led business model may not always work. “In the past, telecom operators had tried to offer free calls for listening to advertisements, but that did not really pick up. So will have to see if it will work in the cab aggregator business,”said an expert.
The writer is an intern with BusinessLine Mumbai
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...