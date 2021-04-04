Karimnagar DCCB nets ₹51 crore for 2020-21

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has posted a profit of ₹51.12 crore for 2020-21, up from ₹35 crore it registered during 2019-20.
Inspite of a tough year due to Covid-led lockdown, the bank has brought down its non-performing assets (NPA) from 2.15 per cent in 2019-20 to 1.75 per in 2020-21, according to a statement.
With 67 branches, the DCCB collected deposits of ₹1,903 crore, a growth of 16.03 per cent and the loans and advances were at ₹2,070 crore — an increase of 15.96 per cent. The bank achieved a business of ₹3,973 crore against the target of ₹4,000 crore.
During 2020-21, the bank provided loans of ₹1,177.69 crore for the farm sector against the target of ₹980 crore. Despite financial crisis, the DCCB opened six new ATMs during the 2020-21, taking the total ATMs to 32 in the district. The bank had proposed to open five new branches during this financial year in Koheda, Manthani Mutharam, Chandurthi, Thunguru and Veernapalli in the integrated Karimnagar district.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
A survey by Adobe, the company behind Photoshop, found that 56 per cent of people believed the photos they saw ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...