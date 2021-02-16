Karnataka asks travellers from UK, Brazil, South Africa to produce RT-PCR negative certificate

International passengers coming to Karnataka, irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination status, are to follow the guidelines issued by the Karnataka government regarding producing a RT-PCR negative certificate and complying with other Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which met on Tuesday, recommended a fresh set of Covid-19 guidelines and said it is mandatory for passengers arriving to Karnataka from the UK, Brazil and South Africa to produce RT-PCR negative certificate to board the flight and additionally get an RT-PCR negative test certificate at the Bengaluru airport.

They should also undergo home quarantine for 14 days and do a follow-up RT-PCR test on the seventh day.

Covid clusters

As new clusters mushroom in Karnataka, the State government has tightened the regulations and has changed the definition of ‘containment zones’. “If there are a cluster of five or more cases of Covid-19 in hostels, boarding or residential, educational institutions, such places shall be declared as ‘containment zones’ by the local health authorities and special surveillance measures initiated. After seven days of notification of the containment zone, the students and staff should be re-tested with RT-PCR,” reads the TAC’s new guideline.

Travellers from Kerala

All those arriving from Kerala and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays, dormitories, etc, shall compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours. Owners of the above-mentioned places should ensure that the occupants produce negative RT-PCR certificates.