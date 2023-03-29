The Election Commission of India has declared that voting for the assembly elections in Karnataka will take place on May 10, 2023.

The polling will happen in a single phase in 224 assembly constituencies and the results will be announced on May 13, 2023. With 224 assembly constituencies, Karnataka has 5,21,73,579 registered voters, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. In the run to the elections, 58,282 polling stations will be set up across Karnataka.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has set a goal of winning at least 150 of the 224 Assembly seats up for election in May. Both the opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S), have released their initial candidates list of 124 and 93 candidates respectively.

The Election Commission has also announced that voters who are above the age of 80 and have disabilities can avail of Vote-From-Home (VFH) facility.

