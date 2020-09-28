Karnataka Bandh peaceful, Congress urges State govt to ‘stand with farmers’

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Karnataka Bandh called by farmer groups, labour unions, pro-Kannada groups and political parties passed off peacefully on Monday. The bandh was called to protest recent amendments to land reforms, APMC Act and labour reforms.
Throughout the state, bandh has evoked mixed response with various organisations taking out protest rallies and submitting memorandum with the deputy commissioners.
Congress, the principal opposition in Karnataka, staged a protest against the State and central government outside the Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru.
Addressing the protesters, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said “Anti-farmer Yediyurappa, what moral authority do you have to implement land and APMC reforms when there was no mention in your manifesto? If you believe in these amendments, dissolve the assembly and fight for elections with these promises in your manifesto.”
“Imagine to what extent farmers have been pushed for them to protest even during the pandemic? Yediyurappa, show some concern about their health as well,” he added.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called an urgent press meet and urged farmers to wait for six months to see the results of recent amendments. “We have not closed the doors on APMC, farmers can sell anywhere in the APMC network or wherever one gets a fair price.”
Prior to this, he tried convince farmers’ organisations on the benefits of the reforms but in vain.
The Chief Minister said “They have already decided to protest. Being a farmer’s son, I am on the farmers’ side. These amendments have been brought after long discussions.”
Siddaramaiah the BJP of backstabbing farmers and said “When the whole country was worried about pandemic, BJP slyly exploited the vulnerability to kill farming communities. History will remember Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa as Ravanas who killed farmers.”
Advising Yediyurappa that there is still time left to stand with farmers, the Congress leader said “Repeal the amendments and uphold farmers’ rights. Or, If you are afraid of crony capitalists and your leaders, resign and join farmers in protest. You are standing naked in the eyes of farmers and millions who support farmers..”
