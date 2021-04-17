Karnataka: Bengaluru continues to be Covid hotspot with 11,404 cases

Beware the quantum computers
Karnataka’s daily Covid-19 positivity rate on Saturday has risen sharply to 12.20 percent. On Friday it stood at 11.11 percent and on Thursday it was 11.38 percent.
The state’s case fatality rate (CFR) too is on the rise, today CFR is 0.45 percent. It stood at 0.52 percent on Friday.
The state has reported a single day highest new Covid-19 cases in a week at 17,489 cases, of these 11,404 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban district alone.
The Bengaluru Urban district or BBMP areas continued to be a hotspot with 11,404 cases and the total positive cases in the city stood at 533842 and active cases were 87724. On the discharge front, the city reported 3253 cases and so far 441054 people have been discharged.
In the state 20 districts of the total 30 districts have reported over 100 cases. Worst hit districts are Ballari 355, Belagavi 188, Bengaluru rural 262, Bidar 359, Chamarajanagar 136, Chikkaballapura 179, Dakshina Kannada 309, Davangere 122, Dharwad 272, Hassan 224, Kalaburgi 560, Kolar 144, Koppal 121, Mandya 223, Mysuru 811, Ramanagara 102, Tumkuru 507, Udupi 118, Vijayapura 281 and Yadgir 153.
Earlier, Dr Sudhakar, Minister for Health and medical Education said “about 1800 beds will be made available for Covid treatment in KIMS and BMCRI.”
The Minister speaking after inspecting BMCRI, KIMS and St John hospitals, said “400 beds were provided to Covid patients in Victoria hospital so far. It will be increased to 750 now. Nearby hotel will be made a quarantine centre and 200 beds will be available there for Covid patients. Total 950 beds will be managed by BMCRI. 70 ICU beds are available here. We are trying to provide 50-100 more ICU beds within 15 days.”
KIMS will reserve 500 beds within 2-3 weeks, private medical colleges are arranging 5000 beds shortly, he said.
