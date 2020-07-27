Karnataka breaches one-lakh Covid mark

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Karnataka on Monday crossed the one-lakh mark, with a total of 1,01,465 cases. The State reported 5,324 new Covid-19 cases.
Of the total 1,01,465 cases, 61,819 were active cases.
A total of 75 deaths were reported today, taking the total death toll to 1,953. On the discharge front, the day saw 1,847 cases, now total discharges stood at 37,685. Around 598 are in ICU.
Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister said: “In Karnataka medical colleges have been at the forefront of the state's battle against Covid-19. All 58 medical colleges in the state have established Covid testing labs and have a combined capacity to conduct 25,000 tests per day.”
He added, on Monday, the State conducted 28,224 tests in a single day today. So far we conducted 12,05,051 tests across 90 labs in the state.”
The Bengaluru Urban district continues to be a hotspot with over 1,000 cases being reported on a daily for the last 10 days.
The city today reported 1,470 new cases and 26 deaths. Total positive cases stood at 46,923 and active cases were 33,816. On the discharge front, the city reported 784 cases making it 12,189 people so far.
The following are day-wise cases in Bengaluru: July 27 – 1,470 cases; July 26 – 1,950; July 25 – 2,036 ; July 24 – 2,267; July 23 – 2,207; July 22– 2,050; July 21– 1,714; July 20– 1,452; July 19– 2,156; July 18– 2,125; July 17– 2,208; July 16– 2,344 and on July 15– 1,975.
Other than Bengaluru the following are districts which reported three digit cases are: Ballari – 840, Kalaburgi - 631, Mysuru - 296, Udupi – 225 , Dharwad – 193, Belagavi – 155, Kolar – 142, Bengaluru rural – 138, Raichur – 120, Dakshina Kannada - 119, Vijayapura & Davangere 110 each.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...