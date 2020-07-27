Karnataka breaches one-lakh Covid mark

Karnataka on Monday crossed the one-lakh mark, with a total of 1,01,465 cases. The State reported 5,324 new Covid-19 cases.

Of the total 1,01,465 cases, 61,819 were active cases.

A total of 75 deaths were reported today, taking the total death toll to 1,953. On the discharge front, the day saw 1,847 cases, now total discharges stood at 37,685. Around 598 are in ICU.

Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister said: “In Karnataka medical colleges have been at the forefront of the state's battle against Covid-19. All 58 medical colleges in the state have established Covid testing labs and have a combined capacity to conduct 25,000 tests per day.”

He added, on Monday, the State conducted 28,224 tests in a single day today. So far we conducted 12,05,051 tests across 90 labs in the state.”

Bengaluru update

The Bengaluru Urban district continues to be a hotspot with over 1,000 cases being reported on a daily for the last 10 days.

The city today reported 1,470 new cases and 26 deaths. Total positive cases stood at 46,923 and active cases were 33,816. On the discharge front, the city reported 784 cases making it 12,189 people so far.

The following are day-wise cases in Bengaluru: July 27 – 1,470 cases; July 26 – 1,950; July 25 – 2,036 ; July 24 – 2,267; July 23 – 2,207; July 22– 2,050; July 21– 1,714; July 20– 1,452; July 19– 2,156; July 18– 2,125; July 17– 2,208; July 16– 2,344 and on July 15– 1,975.

Other than Bengaluru the following are districts which reported three digit cases are: Ballari – 840, Kalaburgi - 631, Mysuru - 296, Udupi – 225 , Dharwad – 193, Belagavi – 155, Kolar – 142, Bengaluru rural – 138, Raichur – 120, Dakshina Kannada - 119, Vijayapura & Davangere 110 each.