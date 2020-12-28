Karnataka Cabinet approves anti-cow slaughter Ordinance

The State government has approved an Ordinance on the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020.

The Ordinance be sent to the Governor for his consent. Earlier this month, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had passed the Bill even as there was ruckus in the House.

The BJP government could not table the bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Despite being the largest party in the Council, it did not table the Bill saying it had no numbers on its side.

The Bill cleared by the Legislative Assembly calls for a blanket ban on cattle slaughter and stringent punishment to those indulging in trade and other related activities. Slaughter of cattle will be a cognisable offence and will attract three to seven years imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 50,000 to ₹5 lakh.

Opposition

The Congress party has opposed the Bill. Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, had alleged that the bill is being brought in only for ‘emotional reasons’.

“It is draconian as it economically burdens the Dalits, OBCs and farmers. Each head of cattle consumes about 6 kg of fodder per day and where a small farmer, who is on the brink of poverty, can source this,” Siddaramaiah had demanded.

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader H D Kumaraswamy too had opposed the Bill and said “In 2010 when the BJP government introduced the anti-cow slaughter bill, we opposed it. Even now we are opposing the bill. There are several negative issues so we are opposing it.”