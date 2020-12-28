Karnataka Cabinet approves anti-cow slaughter Ordinance

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The State government has approved an Ordinance on the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020.
The Ordinance be sent to the Governor for his consent. Earlier this month, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had passed the Bill even as there was ruckus in the House.
The BJP government could not table the bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Despite being the largest party in the Council, it did not table the Bill saying it had no numbers on its side.
The Bill cleared by the Legislative Assembly calls for a blanket ban on cattle slaughter and stringent punishment to those indulging in trade and other related activities. Slaughter of cattle will be a cognisable offence and will attract three to seven years imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 50,000 to ₹5 lakh.
The Congress party has opposed the Bill. Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, had alleged that the bill is being brought in only for ‘emotional reasons’.
“It is draconian as it economically burdens the Dalits, OBCs and farmers. Each head of cattle consumes about 6 kg of fodder per day and where a small farmer, who is on the brink of poverty, can source this,” Siddaramaiah had demanded.
Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader H D Kumaraswamy too had opposed the Bill and said “In 2010 when the BJP government introduced the anti-cow slaughter bill, we opposed it. Even now we are opposing the bill. There are several negative issues so we are opposing it.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...