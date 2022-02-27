Karnataka : Congress resumes Mekedatu Padayatra

Nearly six weeks after it was abruptly cut short, due to a rising number of Covid cases, Congress party on Sunday resumed its padayatra (foot march) demanding immediate implementation of the contentious Mekedatu project in Karnataka. The Mekedatu multi-purpose project involves construction of a balancing reservoir on the Cauvery River near Kanakapura at a cost of Rs 9000 crore, which if implemented will provide 4.75 tmc of drinking water to Bengaluru apart from generating 400 MW of power. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where Congress is in power with its ally DMK however strongly opposes the project saying that this will reduce the flow of Cauvery water to the state.

Congress had launched the 165-kilometre long padayatra on January 9 and was originally scheduled to end it on January 19. However, it was forced to halt it temporarily amidst raising Covid cases in the state, a rap by the high court and the party high command asking the state unit to do so.

Now the padayatra has been resumed from Ramanagara and will cover a distance of 80 kilometres over five days. It will culminate in a public meeting at the National College grounds on March 3. The padayatra is being led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar and leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah, apart from several others.

Marching under the slogan of ‘Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku’ (our water, our right), Shivakumar said that the ‘double engine’ BJP government (with the party being in power at both the Centre and state) had failed to deliver justice to Karnataka. Former Chief Minister Siddaramiah too accused the BJP government of failing to get the necessary clearances to implement the project at the earliest. The project is currently yet to get all clearances as the Supreme Court is hearing multiple petitions from several parties including Tamil Nadu on the issue.

Several BJP leaders including ministers R Ashoka and C N Ashwath Narayan hit out at the Congress dubbing the padayatra as a ‘political exercise’ and a fallout of the internal power struggle between Shivakumar and Siddaramiah. Political analyst L Manjunath speaking to BusinessLine said “The Bruhat Bengaluru Nagara Mahapalike (BBMP) polls are scheduled anytime around late April-early May. Just like the BJP led state government is trying to woo Bengalureans by announcing numerous infrastructure projects, Congress too is hoping that by taking up the Mekedatu project issue - which will bring additional drinking water to the city – it will benefit electorally. The padayatra should be seen in that context.”