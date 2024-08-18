Karnataka citizens are likely to be affected as Congress prepares for a massive Statewide protest on Monday, demanding the recall of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s authorisation for the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar posted on social media platform X that he will lead the protest scheduled for August 19 at 11 a.m. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president also urged all party workers and leaders to join the protest.

State IT BT minister Priyank Kharge, on Sunday, alleged that the Governor’s sanction for prosecution was politically motivated, implying that he is being used as a tool to destabilise a constitutionally elected government. He also stated that over the past 10 years, whenever they failed to get their way, the BJP has been using the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate to their advantage.

“Our Governor’s behaviour has become a topic of nationwide discussion today. The role, duties, and functioning of the governor have been a topic of debate since the Constitution was formed,” said Kharge, addressing the media.

Referring to Dr BR Ambedkar’s statements that the governor has no functions to discharge either in his discretion or individual judgment, the IT BT Minister added that according to the new constitution, he is supposed to act upon the advice of the council of ministers.

Kharge also said that half of the BJP leaders in Karnataka will either be jailed or seeking bail in the next six months as the Congress government will investigate the corruption cases of the previous BJP government.

Political analyst Rajendra Chenni said, “The BJP had passed an internal resolution, even before MUDA, stating they should do everything to remove the current government. It is undemocratic. How can a national party make an official decision saying that this democratic regime in Karnataka should be removed? The intention was clear.”

The Chief Minister, after refusing to resign from his post, has convened a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on August 22 in the Vidhana Soudha to discuss the latest developments in the case and develop a strategy to address it legally, and politically.

According to sources, upon consulting a few lawyers, Siddaramaiah is likely to move to the Karnataka High Court to contest the prosecution sanctioned against him by the governor.

(with inputs from PTI)