The Election Commission(EC) of India said that seizures in the state have totaled ₹375 crore so far, this is 4.5 times more as compared to Assembly elections in 2018.

Cash worth ₹147.46 crore, liquor worth ₹83.6 crore, drugs worth ₹23.67 crore, precious metals worth ₹96.6 crore, and freebies worth ₹24.21 crore has been seized in the state so far, ahead of the assembly elections on May 10. In the 2018 Assembly elections, seizures totaled at ₹83.93 crore.

Additionally, from the date of the visit of the Commission in the second week of March 2023 till date of the announcement of elections, seizures of ₹83.78 crore were also made by various enforcement agencies. Enforcement Directorate has also attached assets amounting to ₹288 crore after the imposition of Model Code of Conduct(MCC).

Notable hauls include seizure of ₹4.04 crore cash in Bangarapet AC in Kolar District; raid of a lab illegally manufacturing Alprozolam in Hyderabad from the intelligence gathered and trail mapping done by NCB; 100 kg ganja seized in Bidar district; significant liquor seizures have been made by all the districts.

Another striking feature of expenditure monitoring has been huge seizures of freebies. Sarees and food kits have been seized from Kalburgi, Chikmagaluru, and other districts. A huge number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were also seized from Bailhongal and Kunigal and other ACs, the EC said in a release.

It further said that the extensive monitoring process started months back, before the announcement of elections and includes host of activities like a thorough review of the preparation of different stakeholders including enforcement agencies, DEOs/SPs, appointment of experienced officers as expenditure observers, sensitising and inter-agency coordination and monitoring and adequate availability of field level teams. 146 expenditure observers were deployed and 81 assembly constituencies were marked as ‘expenditure sensitive constituencies’ for a stricter vigil.