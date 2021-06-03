Karnataka extends state-wide lockdown till June 14

Bengaluru, June 3

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced extension of state-wide lockdown by a week, till June 14. The lockdown currently in place was set to to end on June 7.

The Chief Minister cited a high number of active Covid cases in semi-urban and rural areas for extension of lockdown and containment measures. He also announced an economic package worth ₹323 crore. It aims to provide relief to MSME units, to provide free milk powder to children besides supporting unorganised workers — powerloom weavers, film industry, fisherman, priests, Asha workers, assistance to advocates, Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Export sector gets relief

All existing guidelines in place will continue while units/establishments which are directly engaged in exports will be permitted to function with 30 percent of their staff while adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

The Department of Commerce and Industries is to notify the list of permitted units. All such units which employ more than 1,000 people shall conduct Covid tests for at least 10 percent of the employees randomly, twice a week.

The Government said a separate SOP will be issued for garments exporting units.

Concession to MSME units

MSME industries have got concessions for paying fixed charges for the month of May and June 2021. For other industries, payments have been extended till July 30. This will incur an expenditure of ₹120 crore , said Yediyurappa.

A relief of ₹3,000 has been announced for power loom weavers, adding up to ₹ 35 crores. The same amount has been announced for the 22,000 registered workers in the film industry at an expenditure of ₹6.6 crore.

Around 18,746 registered fishermen and 7,668 inland boat owners in the state will get a compensationof ₹3,000 at an expenditure of ₹8 crore for the government. Priests and other staff in C grade temples under the Muzarai department will also get the same amount and expenditure incurred by the government will be ₹10.8 crore.

About 42,574 Asha workers are to get ₹3,000 relief and the expenditure incurred will be ₹12.75 crore. Around 64,423 anganwadi workers and 59,169 anganawadi helpers are to get ₹2,000 relief with the expenditure for the government pegged at ₹24.7 crore.

School children will be given half a kilogram milk powder along with food grains for the months of June and July at an expenditure of ₹100 crore for the exchequer. The government also announced an assistance of ₹5 crore towards the Advocates Welfare Fund.