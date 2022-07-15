Karnataka government to launch door-to-door and workplace vaccination drive

The Karnataka government has set up a district-level micro action plan for conducting door-to-door workplace vaccination drives to inoculate the Covid-19 precautionary dose. This is being done to implement the 75-day COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav.

From July 15 to September 30, anyone over the age of 18 who has completed 6 months or 26 weeks after receiving the 2nd dose can get a free precautionary dose at government vaccination centers.

In a tweet, K Sudhakar, Minister of Medical Education and Health, Karnataka, said, “A plan to distribute precautionary doses to around 4.34 crore eligible beneficiaries at 8,000 government vaccination centres across Karnataka in the next 75 days has been laid.”

The state currently has 8.84 lakh doses of Covishield and 31.55 lakh doses of Covaxin in stock. On Wednesday, a door-to-door vaccination drive, a “Lasika mela,” and workplace vaccinations at IT companies, businesses, and government offices will take place as per district-wise micro plan.

The minister has advised all eligible citizens to take their precautionary dose and work together to get rid of Covid in India. All campaign participants are qualified to get a free precaution dose at any government Covid vaccination centre.