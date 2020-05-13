Karnataka govt allows private hospitals, clinics to treat non-Covid patients

The Karnataka government has allowed private clinics, hospitals and nursing homes to open their doors to non-Covid patients on the condition that they immediately report coronavirus cases to the local health authorities.

“Karnataka’s Health Minister, B Sriramulu, convened a meeting of office bearers of various doctors’, hospitals’ bodies on Wednesday and held extensive discussions to work-out modalities as to how to open,” S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister told reporters.

The meeting was attended by office bearers of Indian Medical Council, Karnataka Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Karnataka Pulmonologists Association and Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association, and others.

The meeting comes after Union Home Secretary’s letter to all States’ Chief Secretary that private clinics and nursing homes are reported to have not been allowed to open. The letter stated, “The functioning of these medical facilities, which supplement the regular medical infrastructure and relieve the burden on hospitals, is also crucial. I would urge all states and UTs to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function without any hindrance.”

International passengers

Screening of all international passengers were carried out in the state, said Suresh Kumar. “Today, 23 passengers were screened at Mangalore sea port, 179 passengers at Mangalore airport, 42 passengers from Singapore and 326 passengers from London at Bengaluru airport,” he added.

The State government has issued a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) giving relief and relaxation for asymptotic international/domestic Passengers (Category – 2) that includes – Pregnant women, Children’s below the age of 10, Senior citizens above that age of 80 and Terminally ill patients (Cancer, Stroke, Chronic kidney disease).

New cases

With 34 new cases reported on Wednesday, the State’s total tally has gone up to 959, which includes 34 (one non-Covid) deaths and 451 discharges.

Of the remaining 474 cases, 464 are in isolation at designated hospitals and their condition are stable and 10 patients are in ICU.

Deaths

A 60-year-old male resident of Kalaburgi, who tested positive from Containment Zone, was brought dead on May 11 to designated hospital in Kalaburgi.

A 58-year-old female resident of Dakshina Kannada was suffering from tuberculosis meningitis with disseminated tuberculosis. After shifting to ICU, the hospital confirmed she tested postivie for Covid-19 and died on Wednesday.

Of the 34 cases, Bidar reported 12 cases, Kalaburgi at 8 cases, Hassan at 4 cases, Davangere, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, Bengaluru Urban all 2 cases each. Dakshina Kannada and Ballari at 1 case each.