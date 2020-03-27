Karnataka govt allows RMPs to tele-consult

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
With Coronavirus cases mounting, the Karnataka government has issued an order allowing all Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) to practice tele-medicine consultation.
As on Friday, 64 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State. Five were discharged after treatment. Three have succumbed to the infection.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, there are over one lakh doctors registered with Karnataka Medical Council and will be allowed tele-medicine consultation with certain restrictions.
At present with major focus given to controlling Covid-19 outbreak and the 21-day lockdown, arrangements are needed for other healthcare issues to be addressed. An option is to initially allow doctors who have patient’s medical history, to treat minor ailments and for routine follow-up. But no injectables can be prescribed and no prescription is allowed for suspected case of Covid-19.
Karnataka leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah while supporting the measures taken by the government in the interest of farmers, suggested that APMCs can be allowed to open to sell their produce. Especially in the case of perishables, it is necessary to keep APMC yards and markets open, he said.
The former Chief Minister also said that the number of isolation wards in each district should to be increased to 300 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Health Department must take steps to ensure availability of ventilators to all patients.
The State government has requested various religious mutts to spread awareness regarding coronavirus, precautionary measures including social distancing.
Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament on Friday ensured the shifting of a part of the operations of the crowded KR Market to National College Grounds in Basavanagudi for better social distancing.
Surya inspected the KR Market and found the social distancing measures inadequate. He immediately requested the police and the BBMP officials to start the market at the National College Grounds.
Principal opposition party in the State Congress, formed a 15-member task force, headed by former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, to monitor the spread of Covid-19 in the State and provide suggestions and guidelines to the party to contain it.
The party has also decided to set up a helpline to help those in need during the lockdown. The task force will monitor all the programmes of the State and Union governments and work to see that all those programmes reach the needy. The District Congress Committee and Block Congress Committee presidents will monitor relief works in their jurisdictions.
