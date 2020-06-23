Karnataka govt in agreement with private hospitals for 50% of beds to treat Covid-19 patients

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
The Karnataka government has notified 50:50 in sharing hospital beds with private hospitals and has also fixed rates for the treating Covid-19 patients.
State’s Chief secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, in a notification issued on Tuesday, stated that the government has sought reservation of 50 per cent of hospital beds for treating Covid-19 patients referred by the government and that the balance beds may be utilise for admitting Covid-19 patients privately.
While calculating 50 per cent of the beds to be utilised by the government patients, the number will be counted irrespective of the fact that the beds are located in general wards, sharing wards or in private wards.
The government notification said that these rates will not be applicable for patients subscribing to insurance packages as well as for the agreements/MoU entered into between the hospitals and the corporate entities.
The rates are inclusive of PPE and other consumables which shall apply for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Package referred by the Public Health Authorities (PHAs) shall be as follows: General ward ₹5,200, HDU at ₹7,000, Isolation ICU without ventilator at ₹8,500 and isolation ICU with ventilator at ₹10,000.
Requisitioning of hospitals for sending government-referred patients will be done by the Commissioner BBMP in Bengaluru urban-rural and deputy commissioners in respect of other districts.
For the package rates ceiling for private Covid-19 patients directly admitted by Private Health Providers (PHPs) making cash payment (non-insurance) shall be as follows: General ward at ₹10,000, HDU at ₹12,000, Isolation ICU without ventilator at ₹15,000 and isolation ICU with ventilator at ₹25,000.
The package rate ceilings for private patients are for general wards/multi sharing wards. An additional 10 per cent may be charged for twin sharing wards and 25 per cent more for single rooms and there will be no ceiling for suites.
In respect of unforeseen complications surgeries, other comorbid conditions/ pregnancy etc of the Covid-19 patients additional packages under AB-ArK package will be applied.
The government has insisted that all the hospitals shall get empanelled through the online portal of the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) with desktop review of statutory documents by the SAST on a fast-forward basis.
Also, the notification government said all Covid-19 patients including those belonging to BPL and APL categories, migrants labourers and inter-State returnees not possessing PDS card shall be considered as eligible.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...