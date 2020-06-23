Karnataka govt in agreement with private hospitals for 50% of beds to treat Covid-19 patients

The Karnataka government has notified 50:50 in sharing hospital beds with private hospitals and has also fixed rates for the treating Covid-19 patients.

State’s Chief secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, in a notification issued on Tuesday, stated that the government has sought reservation of 50 per cent of hospital beds for treating Covid-19 patients referred by the government and that the balance beds may be utilise for admitting Covid-19 patients privately.

While calculating 50 per cent of the beds to be utilised by the government patients, the number will be counted irrespective of the fact that the beds are located in general wards, sharing wards or in private wards.

The government notification said that these rates will not be applicable for patients subscribing to insurance packages as well as for the agreements/MoU entered into between the hospitals and the corporate entities.

The rates are inclusive of PPE and other consumables which shall apply for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Package referred by the Public Health Authorities (PHAs) shall be as follows: General ward ₹5,200, HDU at ₹7,000, Isolation ICU without ventilator at ₹8,500 and isolation ICU with ventilator at ₹10,000.

Requisitioning of hospitals for sending government-referred patients will be done by the Commissioner BBMP in Bengaluru urban-rural and deputy commissioners in respect of other districts.

Package rate for private patients

For the package rates ceiling for private Covid-19 patients directly admitted by Private Health Providers (PHPs) making cash payment (non-insurance) shall be as follows: General ward at ₹10,000, HDU at ₹12,000, Isolation ICU without ventilator at ₹15,000 and isolation ICU with ventilator at ₹25,000.

The package rate ceilings for private patients are for general wards/multi sharing wards. An additional 10 per cent may be charged for twin sharing wards and 25 per cent more for single rooms and there will be no ceiling for suites.

In respect of unforeseen complications surgeries, other comorbid conditions/ pregnancy etc of the Covid-19 patients additional packages under AB-ArK package will be applied.

The government has insisted that all the hospitals shall get empanelled through the online portal of the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) with desktop review of statutory documents by the SAST on a fast-forward basis.

Also, the notification government said all Covid-19 patients including those belonging to BPL and APL categories, migrants labourers and inter-State returnees not possessing PDS card shall be considered as eligible.