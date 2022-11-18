The Karnataka government signed nine memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with ecosystem partners including Google, Paytm, HDFC, RazorPay, Microsoft, and AWS activate, among others at the Bengaluru Tech Summit .

The MoUs are a part of the government’s ‘Booster Kit’ initiative which aims to support the growth of start-ups in the State. The GAIN, Dayanand Sagar Entrepreneurship Research and StrongHer Ventures, were the other companies to sign MoUs with the government

C.N Ashwathnarayan, Minister of Electronics, IT/BT, Science and Tech, said, “Start-ups that have registered with the “Karnataka Start-up Cell” will receive support for banking, fintech, market expansion, sustainable business, and transaction. In addition to offering cloud-based services, the initiative also offers mentoring for women entrepreneurs and support for accelerators and incubators.”

Mutual benefit

The three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit kicked off on Wednesday. Over 500 exhibitors and start-ups participated. Organised by the Department of Electronics, IT/BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, and co-hosted by STPI, Bengaluru Tech Summit was aimed to bring together businesses across technologies, individuals, researchers, consultants, academia, professionals, and other stakeholders providing them with an opportunity to interact and engage for mutual benefit.

The summit also saw Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai releasing the Karnataka Research Development and Innovation Policy with the objective of financing the infrastructure and institutions required for it.