Karnataka govt talks with suppliers, manufacturers for purchase of ventilators

The Karnataka government on Monday held extensive discussions with medical equipment makers for largescale purchase of ventilators.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathanarayana said: “As Karnataka is entering third phase, we are taking all precautions to check the spread of Covid-19. In this regard, a meeting was held to increase the hospital infrastructure by procurement of medical equipment.”

He added, “The procurement of equipment necessary for the control and treatment of Covid-19 was discussed through video-conference with Mysore Deputy Commissioner and a few ventilator manufacturers and suppliers.” The situation in China has now improved, paving the way for import of essential goods. Similarly, the buying process from international suppliers and traders, including Taiwan and South Korea, is expected to begin.

“Our demand is expected to increase as days go by and therefore the demand for the exact number of medical equipment required cannot be accurately predicted. Purchase orders are being prepared as per needs,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

The minister said that social distancing is being encouraged through ‘Work From Home’, Working in shifts and replacement and other arrangements.

He said, “Only IT workers who are involved in servicing the government, the banking and the healthcare sectors are working in their offices. The rest are being encouraged to work from their homes.”