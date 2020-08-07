Karnataka govt to float EOI for heliports at Coorg, two other cities

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Karnataka hopes to float an Expression of Interest (EOI) for heliports at three sites including Coorg and Chikmangalur within the next 45 days, said Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure, Karnataka on Friday.
“For tourism (purposes) we are going to make helipads in Coorg and Chikmangalur. (We) will float Expression of Interest which will factor in what facilities will be available under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. Some State support will also be given in terms of statutory clearances, land leases and other basic facilities which are required,” the official said while participating in a Webinar on ‘Helicopters — enhancing regional connectivity and opportunities during the health crisis’, jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
The official also announced that the helicopter service from Bengaluru airport is being expanded to two more points in the city. The service, is “at pause” right now. The service was earlier being provided between Bengaluru International Airport and TCS’ global headquarters.
“We have identified two more spots and we will refloat the Expression of Interest. All the support required in terms of statutory clearances and other issues will be taken care of by the State government in collaboration with the selected operator. These include landing rights and issues concerning local bodies,” Mohan said.
Sajeev Razdan, Chairman and Managing Director, Pawan Hans Helicopters Limited, said that the State-owned helicopter operator will soon be launching scheduled services in Manipur and Assam sectors also. PHHL is the only helicopter operator in the country which has been granted an Air Operator status for Scheduled Operations.
He said that the State-owned helicopter operator recently carried a solar panel from Leh to a remote region of Ladakh to ensure that light is available in that village.
