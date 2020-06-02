Karnataka govt woos leading ESDM firms to set up factories

iPhone SE 2020: Endearingly small, enduringly powerful
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
The Karnataka government said it will offer several incentives to attract electronics system & design manufacturing (ESDM) companies to set up their factories in Karnataka.
Participating in a video conference by Invest India forum with with leading ESDM companies on Tuesday, the IT minister CN Ashwathnarayan, highlighted that the State has a thriving ecosystem along with a pro-active and responsive government which makes Karnataka an ideal destination.
Rolling out a red carpet for investors, the Minister said: “We will make the best efforts to provide the needed support to this sector. We welcome all with open arms.”
Ashwathnarayan said that Karnataka continuous to be the leader in attracting technology-specific investments and said the ESDM sector contributes 64 per cent to the nation’s ESDM exports. “We are the largest chip design hub and home to 70 per cent of India’s chip designers.”
Referring to the Karnataka ESDM policy 2017-2022, he said: “We aim to stimulate growth of 2,000 ESDM start-ups during the policy period and create 20 lakh new jobs by 2025.”
The Minister said: “We have held multiple consultations with the private sector to seek inputs for returning to business as usual as we ease the lockdown restrictions. We are also initiating dialogue with countries globally to understand future plans for their companies in the post-Covid era and discuss how the Government of Karnataka can support that.”
“The State is one of the most prosperous States in the country, with an estimated GSDP of almost $220 billion. We have a vibrant IT, BT, automobile, agro, aerospace, textile and garment, and heavy engineering industries,” he added.
Asking investors to make use of the industrial-friendly government and atmosphere in the State, Ashwathnarayan said that Karnataka was one of the top three States to attract highest Foreign Direct Investments after Maharashtra and Delhi.
“Cumulative FDI inflows in the state from 2000 to 2019 stood at $42.3 billion,” he added.
Recalling that Karnataka was the first State to announce sector-specific policies, the Minister said, “We were the first to come out with IT, BT, ESDM and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) policies to give push to the growth of the technology sectors and innovation.”
He further added that Karnataka continues to be the most preferred destination for all foreign majors. “Besides investor friendly policies of the government several other factors like salubrious climate and talent pool of highly trained professionals.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
A prescription to build a more sustainable and equitable world post the pandemic. V Rishi Kumar reports
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
It can help find the annualised return on irregular cash flows
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
The June futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been in a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...