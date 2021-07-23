Karnataka HC dismisses Amazon, Flipkart plea against probe by CCI

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Amazon and Flipkart have lost their legal challenge over a CCI probe into their alleged anti-competitive agreements. A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday upheld the Competition Commission of India’s decision to investigate, through its Director-General, whether the e-commerce majors had violated provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.
Observing that the CCI enquiry cannot be quashed at the initial stage, the Division Bench described the approach of the e-commerce majors as “an attempt to ensure that the enquiry does not attain finality.”
The Bench, comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Nataraj Rangaswamy, delivered the verdict upholding the June 11 ruling of a single judge, who too had upheld the CCI’s decision. Amazon and Flipkart had appealed against the order of the single judge Bench.
If the appellants are not involved in violation of any provisions of the Act of 2002, they should not feel shy in facing inquiry by the CCI, the two judge Bench observed.
The CCI had acted on a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), which had alleged that Amazon and Flipkart were giving preference to select sellers and offering deep discounts by indulging in anti-competitive agreements.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...