The Karnataka High Court has extended its interim order further till September 12, instructing the special court for people’s representatives to postpone hearings on complaints against Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case until the next scheduled hearing date.

The hearing was previously rescheduled from September 2 to September 9.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who is overseeing the case, confirmed the completion of submissions from advocates representing both parties and stated, “On September 12, we should be concluding this.”

On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved to the high court challenging the legality of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s order against him in the MUDA case. In his petition to the high court, he requested quashing the order by Govorner citing that the order was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles.

