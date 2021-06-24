News

Karnataka HC restrains Loni Police from taking coercive action against Twitter India chief

Krishnaprasad Bengaluru | Updated on June 24, 2021

Allows them to question Manish Maheshwari through the virtual mode

In a temporary relief to Twitter India’s Managing Director, Manish Maheshwari, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday restrained the Uttar Pradesh police from taking coercive action against him till June 29 on a criminal case related to the uploading of a video related to the assault of an elderly Muslim man.

However, the Court said that Loni Border Police can question Maheshwari, who resides in Bengaluru city, through the virtual model, till it decides the legal question on whether the High Court of Karnataka has jurisdiction to entertain a challenge to the notice issued by the UP police.

Justice G Narendra passed the interim order on a petition filed by Maheswari questioning the notice issued to him by Loni Border Police, asking him to join the investigation after he replied to their earlier notice and indicated that he is prepared to cooperate with the investigation through the video conference mode.

