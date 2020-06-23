Karnataka Health Minister hints 14-day lockdown in Bengaluru

As Bengaluru registered 107 new Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally of active cases to 996 in the city and recording 73 deaths, a cry for city-level lockdown for 14 days has begun to resonate.

Karnataka’s Health Minister Sriramulu hinted that with rising numbers and number of containment zones in Bengaluru going up, siad: ‘If the situation continues in Bengaluru we may have to go for lockdown for 14 days’.

He told reporters that the government is consulting Covid-19 task force experts and enforcement officials to reach a decision.

Former chief minister and senior JDS leader, HD Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets said: “Today India is among the countries with highest number of Covid-19 cases and the problem must be seen in conjunction with our high density of population compared to other countries.”

“I urge CM of Karnataka to immediately announce a lockdown for 20 days, especially for Bengaluru. I also urge him to grant a compensation of at least ₹5,000 through DBT to all daily wage workers including cab/auto drivers and weavers.”

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar, whose father tested positive on Monday, confirmed that his wife and daughter have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Sudhakar tweeted: “Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment (sic).” “My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers,” he added.

Death rate in Bengaluru

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 322 new cases taking the total tally to 9,721. A total of 274 people were discharged on Tuesday. There are 120 patients in the ICU and eight deaths were recorded today, of which six were in Bengaluru, taking the total death toll to 150 with 4 non-Covid-19 cause.

Of the 322 new cases reported in the State, 64 cases had inter-State travel history and five international passengers.

Bengaluru saw the highest number cases at 107, and followed by Ballari at 53, Bidar at 22, Mysuru at 21, Vijayapura at 16, Yadgiri at 13 and Udupi at 11.