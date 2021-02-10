Karnataka identifies 183 sand blocks for hassle-free supply to public to build houses

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Karnataka has identified 183 sand blocks in the State to ensure hassle-free supply of sand for the general public to construct houses.
Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, addressing reporters on Wednesday, said the Department has taken a slew of measures to make available sand for the general public and to address the demand-supply gap.
The Department has fixed ₹300 per tonne for extracting sand from pits and ponds and also allowed transport of sand in bullock carts and two-wheelers.
“However, royalty will be levied on tipper lorry and other vehicles transporting sand and it should be transported only in the jurisdictional limits. Transportation of sand from one district to another district will not be allowed,” said Nirani.
The new measures taken to ensure availability of sand include uniform price being maintained for sand transportation in Gram Panchayat limits; new sand provisions to benefit Ashraya and other housing schemes at Gram Panchayat level.
The minister, talking about setting up a single-window mechanism, said the agency will be set up for the first time in the department. It will help expedite the disposal of applications of industrialists for mining proposals.
The Deputy Commissioner will head the committee at the district level and this will help obtain licences easily and get rid of red-tapism. The single-window agency will also ensure speedy clearance of proposals with coordination among Forest, Environment, Revenue and Home departments.
On revenue collection by the Department, Nirani said the government aims to collect ₹3,750 crore revenue during 2020-21. “Our aim is to double the revenue collection for the next financial year.”
