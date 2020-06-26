Karnataka initiates process to fix, revamp new rates for land allocation

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Karnataka has initiated the process to revise and revamp fixing the land rates for allocation by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).
“There are several anomalies regarding fixing the land rates. It is necessary to adopt a scientific way in this regard,” said Jagadish Shettar, Minister for medium and Large Industries.
“It is therefore necessary to bring in separate policies that apply to the old cases of land allotment and the new ones,” he added.
The Minister reviewed the progress of the board and instructed the KIADB to expedite the process of granting compensation to the land owners whose land has been acquired. “There has been delay in compensating the land owners. In some cases, landlords need to visit offices to get relief for several years,” he said. In order to prevent this, he instructed them to set guidelines for the acquisition and settlement of land within a time limit.
So far, there is a rate for allotment of land and a rate at the time of sale deed. In many cases, this is more than 50 per cent above the initial rate. “We need to take action to bring about uniformity in these rules. In this backdrop, new policies are needed to allocate new land,” said Shettar.
A survey of industrial land use in the State is required to cover the total land extent in the State, the extent of land acquired so far by the KIADB, land allocated to the industry, details of industries started in the allotted land, and the reasons for the non-commencement of industries after the allocation of land in industrial areas.
Shettar instructed the officials to conduct an extensive study.
Industrialists should have access to information regarding land including photographs, videos, distance from the main road, which should be uploaded on the website.
Several associations and organisations have applied for land for housing projects. However, the sites have not yet been allocated to them. He said a committee has already been formed to expedite the allocation process.
The KIADB should ascertain the interest in setting up industries in the land acquired by them and infrastructure should be developed only after the industries have shown adequate interest in setting up industries. “It is not right to spend money and develop such land if the industries are not set up,” he said.
Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of Industries and Dr H Sivashankar, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board were present at the meeting.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
