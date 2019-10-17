Karnataka is India’s most innovative State: NITI Aayog

Karnataka has emerged the top innovative major State in India while Sikkim and Delhi bagged top slots among the north-eastern and hill States as well Union Territories and city States respectively. The ranking was released by the NITI Aayog on Thursday.

The subsequent positions among the major States were bagged by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana in a study which examined the innovation ecosystem of the States and Union Territories (UT).

NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar, who was present at the function said “The India Innovation Index would create synergies between different stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem and India would shift to competitive good governance.”

The study is an outcome of extensive research and analysis, which looked holistically at the innovation landscape in the country by examining the innovation capabilities and performance of the States and UTs.

The aim of the index was to create a holistic tool which can be used by policymakers across the country to identify the challenges to be addressed and strengths to build on when designing the economic growth policies for their regions. The states have been classified into three categories: major States, north-east, and hill States, and UTs/city States/small States.

Assiting Niti Aayog in preparing the innovation index was Gurugram-based Institute for Competitiveness.