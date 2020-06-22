Karnataka Medical Education Minister’s father tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka’s Minister of Medical Education, K Sudhakar, has stated that his father tested positive for Covid-19.

The Minister tweeted “My father’s Covid-19 test results have come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father.”

PN Keshava Reddy, Sudhakar’s father, was admitted to a hospital as he was suffering from severe cough and fever.

The State’s daily growth rate projection of positive cases at 4 per cent could see around 25,000 cases by mid-August. Growth rate at 3 per cent is expected to touch 17,000 cases.

“Positive part is that every successful effort to reduce growth rate will exponentially reduce numbers. Conversely, any slip up makes us pay heavily,” said Munish Moudgil, Karnataka’s Covid-19 War Room in-charge.

“Citizens can make a major difference by wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, and practising social distancing,” he added.

He added that the government has initiated tracing all contacts of every patient within 24 hours and effectively quarantining them. Every inter-State arrival is effectively quarantined for 14 days and tested high in quantity and quality (selecting and testing vulnerable and infectious groups).

New Cases

Inter-State returnees from Maharashtra continue to mount Covid-19 positive cases in Karnataka, in addition to Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), Influenza like Illness (ILI).

On Monday, the State reported 249 new cases taking the total tally to 9,399. The total active cases in the State stood at 3,523. On the discharge front, the day saw 111 cases, now total discharges stood at 5,730.

Bengaluru city continues to face the brunt of SARI, ILI in addition to the Covid-19 infection. The city reported 126 new cases and saw three deaths of the five reported in the State taking the total death toll to 146 (4 non-Covid-19 cause) and 80 patients are in ICU.

Of the 249 new cases reported, 50 cases had inter-State travel history to Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and 11 international passengers from Qatar, Kuwait, Muscat and Sharjah.

The districts continue to see returnees from Maharashtra testing positive for virus in large numbers with Bengaluru Urban district reporting the highest number cases at 126 and followed by Kalaburgi 27, Vijayapura 15, Udupi 14, Dakshina Kannada 12 and Davangere 9.