Karnataka records least daily increase in number of Covid-19 cases

Karnataka reported six new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday taking the tally to 390 cases of infection. Two persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 16.

So far 111 patients have been discharged. The six positive cases were from Mysuru city - two from Nanjungud (Mysuru); and one each from Uppinangadi and Bantwala (Dakshina Kannada district).

Fever clinics

In 31 Fever Clinics of BBMP, in total 151 people have been screened on April 18 and till date 4,387 people have been screened. Across the State in 438 fever clinics, 2,162 people have been screened on April 18, and till date 60,177 have been screened.