Karnataka reports 4 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Karnataka has reported four Covid-19 related deaths in 24 hours taking the total deaths toll to 10. As for the new positive cases is concerned, 13 cases were confirmed taking the tally to 260 new cases and the day saw 71 getting discharged.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Labour Department has directed employers in the State not to downsize labour force and pay workers wages on the due date without deduction during the lockdown period.

The Department order, signed by the Labour Department Secretary P Manivannan, stated that “During Covid-19 emergency crisis, employers of all public/private companies should not lay-off their employees, especially casual or contract workers, and their wages should not be cut.”

Shivaram Hebbar, Karnataka Minister for Labour and Sugar, tweeted: ”The Labour Department has issued a circular directing the private sector employers to abstain from lay-offs or unpaid leaves during this countrywide lockdown. Employees would be paid wages on the due date without any deduction during this period.”

Immediately on seeing the Government Order, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (Kassia) President R Raju said, “We are seriously concerned about the circular issued by the Labour Department directing industries to pay full salary as this may be infeasible unless the government comes out with payroll support.”

Four deaths

Karnataka saw four Covid-related deaths with a 69-year-old male from Vijayapura in north Karnataka and 76-year-old male patient of Bengaluru Urban succumb to the disease on Tuesday. While on Monday night, the State saw two patients — a 55-year-old male from Kalaburgi and 65-year-old male from Bengaluru Urban had succumbed to the disease.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday said: Out of 179 cases, 175 Covid-19 positive patients which includes one pregnant woman in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and four in ICU.

Of the 13 new cases, north Karnataka districts of Bagalakote, Kalaburgi and Bengaluru urban reported three cases each, Chikkabalapura, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Bhatkal one cases each.

District-wise cases is as follows: Bengaluru – 69 total confirmed cases (discharged 32 cases, two death), Mysuru – 48 cases (discharged 12 cases), Belagavi – 18 cases, Kalaburgi – 16 cases (discharged 2 cases, 3 death), Bidar - 13 cases, Chikkaballapura – 13cases (dischaged 8 death one), Bengaluru Rural – 12 cases, Bagalakote – 12 cases (one death), Dakshina Kannada – 11 cases (7 discharged), Uttara Kannada – 11 cases (dischaged 3), Mandya – 8 cases, Vijayapura – 7 cases (death one), Ballari - 6 cases, Dharwad – 6 cases (dischaged one), Udupi – 3 cases (dischaged two), Davangere – 2 cases (discharged 2), Tumukuru – two case (discharged two, death one), Chitradurga – one case, Gadag - one case (death one) and Kodagu – one case (dischaged one),