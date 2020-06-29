Karnataka reports highest spike for second day at 1,105 cases

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
Karnataka for the second-day reported over 1000 Covid-19 positive cases.
The day saw 1,105 positive cases, taking the state’s total tally to 14,295 and total active cases stood at 6,382.
On the discharge front, the day saw 176 cases and with this total discharges stood at 7,683. Patients in ICU are 268 and 19 deaths, taking the state’s total death toll to 226 and 4 non-Covid-19 cause death.
Bengaluru continues to report high Covid-19 positive cases for over a week. The day saw the city reporting 738 cases, on Sunday the city reported 783 cases.
The following are day-wise cases: June 21 – 196 cases, June 22 – 126 cases, June 23 -107 cases, June 24 -173 cases, June 25 – 113 cases, June 26-144, June 27-596 and June 28- 783.
The city has reported 4052 cases of which 533 have been discharged and currently there are 3427 active cases and deaths reported stood at 91.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar earlier in the day tweeted Bengaluru had 1556 #COVID19 cases as on Jun 23 which has doubled to 3419 cases as on Jun 28. Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka. The State Govt is taking all measures to ensure that every Covid patient gets best treatment.”
He further said “Karnataka Covid recovery rate stands at 57% with 7507 discharges & 5472 active cases. So far we tested 5,95,470 samples and 5,66,543 of them are negative with a positivity rate of 2.21%. Our state's mortality rate remains low at 1.56% while national mortality rate is 3%”
Of the 1,105 new cases reported in state, cases continue to mount in Bengaluru and the city clocked 738 cases and followed by Ballari 76, Dakshina Kannada 32, Bidar 28, Uttara Kannada 24, Kalaburgi 23, Hassan 22, Vijayapura 22, Tumkur 18, Udupi 18, Dharwad 17, Chikamagaluru 17 and Chikkaballabura 15.
