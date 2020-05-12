Karnataka reports single-day high of 63 cases

Karnataka reported its single day highest cases at 63 on Tuesday as cases were linked with travel history to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Chennai.

Of the 63, 32 cases have links to travel in Mumbai, Odisha, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Gujarat.

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, the State’s total tally stands at 925, which includes 32 (one non-Covid) deaths and 433 discharges.

Out of the remaining 460 cases, 449 are positive case patients in isolation at designated hospitals and their condition are stable and 11 patients are in ICU.

Of the 63 cases, Bagalkote posted 15 cases, Davangere at 12 cases, Dharwad at 9 cases, Kolar and Hassan at 5 cases each, Bengaluru urban at 4 cases, Gadag at 3 cases, Bidar at 2 cases, Ballari, Mandya and Chikkaballapura at 1 cases each, and Dakshina Kannada and Yadgir recorded 2 cases each.

Expert committee

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, told reporters that the expert committee headed by Sudarshan said that in cases where the Covid-19 test report of suspected cases are inconclusive, a repeat test is to be carried out. Queries were raised by DSQs regarding the facility where such suspected cases should be isolated. In such acase, patients should be kept in isolation wards of dedicated Covid-19 health centres till the repeat test results are known.

Disposal of dead bodies

Routinely, in cases of brought dead/unknown/unclaimed bodies, Suresh Kumar said the concerned police conduct the inquest procedure and requisition forms are given to the autopsy surgeon to conduct post-mortem examination. However, with Covid-19 being a contagious disease, with no available prophylaxis and treatment, post-mortem examination of the dead who could be Covid-l9 positive or may be carrier, poses a greater risk to the dead body handlers and autopsy surgeons. Hence, it is ideal to test the dead body for Covid-19 status to prevent further risk to the autopsy surgeon, body handlers and their families.

As per the Union Home Secretary directions to all states/UTs, to ensure that the field officials allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, para-medical, sanitation personnel and ambulances, and ensure the opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professional and staff.