Karnataka reports single-day high of 63 cases

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
Karnataka reported its single day highest cases at 63 on Tuesday as cases were linked with travel history to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Chennai.
Of the 63, 32 cases have links to travel in Mumbai, Odisha, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Gujarat.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, the State’s total tally stands at 925, which includes 32 (one non-Covid) deaths and 433 discharges.
Out of the remaining 460 cases, 449 are positive case patients in isolation at designated hospitals and their condition are stable and 11 patients are in ICU.
Of the 63 cases, Bagalkote posted 15 cases, Davangere at 12 cases, Dharwad at 9 cases, Kolar and Hassan at 5 cases each, Bengaluru urban at 4 cases, Gadag at 3 cases, Bidar at 2 cases, Ballari, Mandya and Chikkaballapura at 1 cases each, and Dakshina Kannada and Yadgir recorded 2 cases each.
S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, told reporters that the expert committee headed by Sudarshan said that in cases where the Covid-19 test report of suspected cases are inconclusive, a repeat test is to be carried out. Queries were raised by DSQs regarding the facility where such suspected cases should be isolated. In such acase, patients should be kept in isolation wards of dedicated Covid-19 health centres till the repeat test results are known.
Routinely, in cases of brought dead/unknown/unclaimed bodies, Suresh Kumar said the concerned police conduct the inquest procedure and requisition forms are given to the autopsy surgeon to conduct post-mortem examination. However, with Covid-19 being a contagious disease, with no available prophylaxis and treatment, post-mortem examination of the dead who could be Covid-l9 positive or may be carrier, poses a greater risk to the dead body handlers and autopsy surgeons. Hence, it is ideal to test the dead body for Covid-19 status to prevent further risk to the autopsy surgeon, body handlers and their families.
As per the Union Home Secretary directions to all states/UTs, to ensure that the field officials allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, para-medical, sanitation personnel and ambulances, and ensure the opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professional and staff.
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...