Karnataka rolls out e-buses for public transportation

Karnataka on Monday rolled out electric buses for public transportation for the first time in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the buses. The e-buses have been supplied by JBM Auto Ltd and will run under the metro feeder services as part of the Smart City initiative. It will have features like Real-Time Passenger Information System to update location of the bus.

The JBM ECO-LIFE buses incorporate utility features such as Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Fire Detection & Suppression System and Public Address System.

JBM Auto said that it has received an order of 90 non-AC electric buses for Bengaluru of which 25 buses have been flagged off today out of the first batch of 40 electric buses already delivered by the company to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Company. The remaining 50 e-buses will be delivered in the coming months. These buses will be operated from the Kengeri, Yeshwantpur and KR Puram bus depots.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman, JBM Group said, “Our electric buses are already plying in Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. JBM Auto provides a complete e-mobility ecosystem right from electric vehicles, charging infra, power infra to maintenance and support, thereby, providing optimum value to our customers.”

The 9-metre buses have a seating capacity of 33 passengers and a driver.